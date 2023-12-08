Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Limestone County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Bible School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardmore High School at Elkmont High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Elkmont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
