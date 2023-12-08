Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Lee County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beauregard High School at Loachapoka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Opelika High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell County High School at Smiths Station High School