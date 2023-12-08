Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lauderdale County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southeast Lauderdale High School at Sumter Central High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8

5:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Livingston, AL

Livingston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaylesville High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Sheffield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Sheffield, AL

Sheffield, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Wilson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscle Shoals High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Limestone High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8

7:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Central High School - Florence