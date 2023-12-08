Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lauderdale County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Lauderdale High School at Sumter Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Livingston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaylesville High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscle Shoals High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Limestone High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
