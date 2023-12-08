Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Jackson High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Woodville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Higdon, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
