If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Jackson High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Woodville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at North Sand Mountain High School