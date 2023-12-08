Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in DeKalb County, Alabama this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Other Games in Alabama This Week
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Fyffe High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
