Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Colbert County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mars Hill Bible School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee High School at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscle Shoals High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
