Clint Capela and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be matching up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capela, in his previous game (December 6 loss against the Nets), produced nine points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will look at Capela's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.6 11.4 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 10.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 21.9 22.6 PR -- 20.8 21.4



Clint Capela Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Capela has made 4.6 shots per game, which adds up to 10.4% of his team's total makes.

Capela's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.6.

Giving up 113.8 points per game, the 76ers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.6 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers allow 27.5 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Clint Capela vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 29 17 11 2 0 1 1

