The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Clarke County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clarke County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J. F. Shields High School at Clarke County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Thomasville High School