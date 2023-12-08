Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Chilton County, Alabama today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thorsby High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School of Clay County at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorsby High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School of Clay County at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lineville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beulah High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Verbena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
