Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Butler County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McKenzie High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.