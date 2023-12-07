Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bibb County High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
