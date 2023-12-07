Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horseshoe Bend High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Valley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Russell High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
