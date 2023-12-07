Phillip Tomasino will be among those in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena. If you're considering a wager on Tomasino against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Tomasino Season Stats Insights

Tomasino has averaged 9:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In one of 18 games this year, Tomasino has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In eight of 18 games this year, Tomasino has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Tomasino has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 18 games played.

The implied probability that Tomasino hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Tomasino has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 18 Games 1 8 Points 1 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

