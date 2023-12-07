Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jefferson County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelby County High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at McAdory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: McCalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Grove High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Birmingham High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Altamont School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
