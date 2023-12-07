Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Geneva County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Home School at Samson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Samson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
