Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Dale County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmanuel Christian School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dale County High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Daleville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
