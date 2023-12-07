Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Christian School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anniston High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.