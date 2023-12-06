The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Young, in his last game, had 32 points, 12 assists and two steals in a 132-121 loss to the Bucks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Young's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.1 29.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.8 Assists 10.5 10.7 11.1 PRA -- 40.7 43.3 PR -- 30 32.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.8



Trae Young Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Young has made 8.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.5% of his team's total makes.

Young is averaging 8.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Young's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.7 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Conceding 114 points per contest, the Nets are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Nets give up 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

The Nets allow 24.8 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 40 43 4 9 8 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.