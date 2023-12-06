The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) visit the Mercer Bears (2-5) after losing three road games in a row. The Bears are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5 points.

South Alabama vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Macon, Georgia

Venue: Hawkins Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mercer -1.5 134.5

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 134.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average total for South Alabama's games this season has been 147.6, 13.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

South Alabama is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Mercer has covered less often than South Alabama this year, sporting an ATS record of 2-4-0, compared to the 4-3-0 record of South Alabama.

South Alabama vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mercer 4 66.7% 65.4 136.1 73.6 150.5 137.8 South Alabama 4 57.1% 70.7 136.1 76.9 150.5 138.8

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

The Jaguars put up an average of 70.7 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bears give up.

When it scores more than 73.6 points, South Alabama is 2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

South Alabama vs. Mercer Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mercer 2-4-0 0-2 4-2-0 South Alabama 4-3-0 1-2 3-4-0

South Alabama vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mercer South Alabama 7-7 Home Record 10-4 4-10 Away Record 4-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

