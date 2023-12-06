The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will visit the Mercer Bears (2-5) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

South Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points less than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

This season, South Alabama has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.4% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 325th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 289th.

The Jaguars score an average of 70.7 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bears allow to opponents.

South Alabama is 3-2 when it scores more than 73.6 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama is scoring more points at home (82.6 per game) than on the road (55.8).

At home the Jaguars are conceding 79.2 points per game, 5.2 more than they are on the road (74.0).

South Alabama drains more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (4.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (22.1%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule