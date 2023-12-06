The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will visit the Mercer Bears (2-5) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points less than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • This season, South Alabama has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.4% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 325th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 289th.
  • The Jaguars score an average of 70.7 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • South Alabama is 3-2 when it scores more than 73.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • South Alabama is scoring more points at home (82.6 per game) than on the road (55.8).
  • At home the Jaguars are conceding 79.2 points per game, 5.2 more than they are on the road (74.0).
  • South Alabama drains more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (4.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (22.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Lynn W 74-62 Mitchell Center
11/25/2023 @ Maryland L 68-55 Xfinity Center
11/30/2023 @ Jacksonville State L 70-52 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/9/2023 Spring Hill - Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 Alabama A&M - Mitchell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.