Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lee County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loachapoka High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Valley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
