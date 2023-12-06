The Atlanta Hawks, with Dejounte Murray, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Murray, in his most recent showing, had 30 points and two steals in a 132-121 loss to the Bucks.

We're going to break down Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.4 19.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.7 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.7 PRA -- 29.6 27.4 PR -- 24.5 22.7 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.1



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 18.0% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.8 per contest.

He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 16.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.7 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 114 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nets have allowed 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

The Nets are the sixth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.8 assists per contest.

Conceding 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 39 20 6 8 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.