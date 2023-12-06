There is high school basketball action in Dallas County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southside-Selma High School at R.C. Hatch High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 6
  • Location: Uniontown, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.