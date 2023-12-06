How to Watch the Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers average 14.1 more points per game (67.4) than the Crimson Tide allow their opponents to score (53.3).
- Coastal Carolina is 4-2 when it scores more than 53.3 points.
- Alabama is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Crimson Tide record 74.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 71.5 the Chanticleers give up.
- Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.5 points.
- When Coastal Carolina allows fewer than 74.6 points, it is 4-1.
- The Crimson Tide shoot 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Chanticleers allow defensively.
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Aaliyah Nye: 12 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61)
- Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Jessica Timmons: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Loyal McQueen: 9.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 68-58
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Liberty
|W 72-47
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 79-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/6/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/9/2023
|SFA
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/10/2023
|Samford
|-
|Foster Auditorium
