The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) will face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Alabama Players to Watch

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Essence Cody: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

