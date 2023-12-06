Wednesday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) at Foster Auditorium is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-54 and heavily favors Alabama to take home the win. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 6.

Their last time out, the Crimson Tide lost 79-73 to Syracuse on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 79, Coastal Carolina 54

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide's best win of the season came in a 78-73 victory against the No. 22 Louisville Cardinals on November 24.

The Crimson Tide have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).

The Crimson Tide have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Alabama has four wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

78-73 over Louisville (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 24

72-47 over Liberty (No. 112) on November 26

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 123) on November 16

85-44 at home over Morehead State (No. 196) on November 12

63-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 246) on November 19

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

15.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Aaliyah Nye: 12 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61)

12 PTS, 2.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61) Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jessica Timmons: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Loyal McQueen: 9.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.6 points per game (78th in college basketball) while allowing 53.3 per contest (31st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.