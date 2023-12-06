AAC teams will hit the court across three games on Wednesday in college basketball play. That includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the Columbia Lions at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at North Texas Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Orleans Privateers at Tulane Green Wave 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 - Memphis Tigers at Columbia Lions 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 -

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!