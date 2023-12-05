Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Talladega County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Talladega County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama School for the Deaf at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
