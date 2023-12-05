Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Marion County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hamilton High School at Curry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winfield High School at Marion County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Guin, AL

Guin, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Belgreen High School at Hackleburg High School