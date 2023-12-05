In Lowndes County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lowndes County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central-Hayneville High School at Luverne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Luverne, AL

Luverne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Francis Marion High School at The Calhoun High School