Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Limestone County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lauderdale County High School at Elkmont High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Elkmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
