If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Lauderdale County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mars Hill Bible School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Sheffield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Sheffield, AL

Sheffield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Wilson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinwood High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lauderdale County High School at Elkmont High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5

7:45 PM CT on December 5 Location: Elkmont, AL

Elkmont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Brooks High School