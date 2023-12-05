Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cullman County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Cullman County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Guntersville High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Pond High School at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Bremen, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinemont High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
