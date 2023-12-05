Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crenshaw County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Crenshaw County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Crenshaw County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Home High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Greenville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central-Hayneville High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Luverne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crenshaw Christian Academy at Abbeville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Abbeville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
