Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Clarke County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Clarke County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marengo High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flomaton High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
