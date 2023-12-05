Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Alabama today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glencoe High School at Ohatchee High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Ohatchee, AL

Ohatchee, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragland High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saks High School at White Plains High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Anniston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama School for the Deaf at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Alexandria High School