Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Baldwin County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Robertsdale High School at Bayshore Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daphne High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
