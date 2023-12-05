Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Autauga County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Billingsley School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wetumpka High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas County High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
