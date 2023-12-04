The Nicholls Colonels (5-4) travel to face the South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels' 64.3 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 63.1 the Jaguars give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.1 points, Nicholls is 4-0.
  • South Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.
  • The 70.4 points per game the Jaguars record are 11.6 more points than the Colonels give up (58.8).
  • South Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 58.8 points.
  • When Nicholls gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 5-4.
  • The Jaguars are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Colonels allow to opponents (36.5%).
  • The Colonels shoot 41.3% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Jaguars allow.

South Alabama Leaders

  • Kelsey Thompson: 13.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
  • Zena Elias: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%
  • Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)
  • Emani Burks: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%
  • Jordan Rosier: 8.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Nevada L 73-62 Hamilton Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Denver W 62-53 Magness Arena
11/29/2023 New Orleans W 80-63 Mitchell Center
12/4/2023 Nicholls - Mitchell Center
12/8/2023 @ Florida A&M - Al Lawson Center
12/15/2023 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.