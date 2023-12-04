Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Clair County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashville High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Northport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at St Bernard Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Pell City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
