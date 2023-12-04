Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Marshall County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Hope High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Douglas, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oneonta High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Boaz, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Pell City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
