Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Etowah County, Alabama today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jacksonville High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Christian School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Southside, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
