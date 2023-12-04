Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Dale County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dale County High School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Headland High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Daleville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wicksburg High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slocomb High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.