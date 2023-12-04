Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Covington County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Brockton High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Level High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Opp, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
