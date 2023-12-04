Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chilton County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chilton County High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Jemison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorsby High School at Maplesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.