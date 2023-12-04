Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Butler County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomasville High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Greenville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dale Academy at Sparta Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flomaton High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
