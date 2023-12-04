If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Blount County, Alabama today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4

6:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at The Altamont School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4

7:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oneonta High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4

7:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Boaz, AL

Boaz, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Point High School at Hayden High School