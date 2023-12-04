The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 airing on SEC Network.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank 7th 81.8 Points Scored 65.7 321st 122nd 68.3 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 1st 41.2 Rebounds 31.8 178th 7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 10th 9.9 3pt Made 6.3 288th 49th 15 Assists 13.1 169th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

