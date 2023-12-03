Van Jefferson will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons meet the New York Jets in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this campaign, Jefferson has reeled in 14 passes on 31 targets for 164 yards, averaging 16.4 yards per game.

Jefferson vs. the Jets

Jefferson vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jets have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 183.2 passing yards the Jets give up per outing makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Jets have conceded 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks ninth in the NFL.

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-120)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Jefferson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 37.5% of his games (three of eight).

He has racked up 5.3 yards per target (164 yards on 31 targets).

Jefferson, in 10 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

