Tyler Allgeier has a favorable matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the New York Jets in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets concede 140.3 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Allgeier has run the ball 135 times for 466 yards (42.4 ypg), with three rushing TDs. Allgeier has also hauled in 12 balls for 83 yards (7.5 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Jets

Allgeier vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games The Jets have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Jets this season.

Allgeier will play against the NFL's 31st-ranked run defense this week. The Jets give up 140.3 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Jets have totaled seven touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Jets' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 32.5 (-111)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit the rushing yards over in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Falcons pass on 49.4% of their plays and run on 50.6%. They are 22nd in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 135 of his team's 352 total rushing attempts this season (38.4%).

Allgeier has scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 15.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 29 carries in the red zone (48.3% of his team's 60 red zone rushes).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -9 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs

